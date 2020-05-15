|
|
Kevin Alan Ridderbush
June 6, 1961 to May 2, 2019
Kevin was born in Salem, Oregon to parents Edward and Zelma Ridderbush. He grew up with his older brother, Brian, at the family home near Brooks. He loved playing baseball, working on cars, riding dirt bikes and hanging out with his many friends. He worked on several area farms with Brian during the summers. After graduating from Gervais High School in 1979, Kevin joined the US Navy, but left in 1982 with the rank of E-3 SN Seaman. Kevin met his wife Marjorie (Janice) Bair in the mid-1990's and they moved to Murfreesboro, TN in December 1996. Kevin worked for several trucking and cold storage facilities in the area.
After complications from lower aortic bypass surgery and a heart attack, Kevin passed away at age 57 with his mom, brother and wife at his side. Our family is forever grateful to the talented and dedicated staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The incredible care and attention from Dr. Patrick Stone, and his team including Eric, Andy, Meghan, Hanna, Amanda and Robert will never be forgotten. They are all real heros.
In remembrance of Kevin, donations to Vanderbilt University Medical Center would be greatly appreciated.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 15 to May 17, 2020