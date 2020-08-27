Kevin Irvin Schumacher



Sublimity - Kevin, 62, passed away in Sublimity. He was born in Salem to Robert and Dorothy Schumacher on May 26, 1958. Kevin was raised locally, and completed his education at Regis High School, as well as an associates degree. After graduation, Kevin farmed with his brothers, Brian and Tom, raising row crops and grass seed. In 1996, he began pursuing his talent in carpentry. Kevin was an accomplished craftsman building beautiful furniture of varying styles. His specialty was creating and updating a modern look in older homes, to retain functionality. Kevin's hobbies included hunting, fishing, gun collecting, making sausage in the fall, gardening and cooking. He loved watching Jeopardy and listening to classic rock. Kevin was a huge baseball fan, and his favorite team was the Dodgers. He is survived by his children: Ben (Sasia) Schumacher of Salem; Jessica (Ross) Crooks of Portland; and Neal (Victoria) of Salem; his brothers: David, Tom and Brian Schumacher of Sublimity; his sisters: Sharon Seeger, Maureen Young and Gwen Etzel of Stayton; and 3 grandchildren, Jules, Frances, and Gracie. Private grave side service will be held at St. Boniface Cemetery. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store