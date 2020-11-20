1/
Kevin Lee Ashwill Sr.
Kevin Lee Ashwill, Sr.

November 27, 1959 - November 19, 2020

Kevin Lee Ashwill Sr. was born on November 27, 1959 in Salem, OR to Lee & Carol Ashwill. He attended McNary High School and then went to work in the concrete finishing business. Kevin gained a step mother when Lee married Barbara Ann Mead in 1976. She became Kevin's mother from day one. Kevin married Linda Morris on July 10, 1982. Kevin and Linda had two children Lauren and Kevin Jr. Kevin & Linda moved to California seeking the warm weather and the place to raise their children. Kevin and Linda eventually divorced. Kevin was employed in many diverse occupations while in California. He was medically retired from his employment with the City of Beverly Hills after suffering an injury. Kevin moved back to Salem to be among family and friends. Kevin is survived by his daughter Lauren Bunting (Lee) and his grandson Logan; his son Kevin Jr; his parents Lee & Barbi; his sisters, Sandy Closser (Danny) and Jacki Berrios (Steve) and his half-brother Michael Farmer (Katie). Kevin was predeceased by his grandparents Jerry & Lillian Ashwill; his mother Carol, and his sister Joleen Smith. At his request there will be no service.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Statesman Journal

