|
|
Kimberlee Jodine Welby
Oceanside - It is with great sadness that the family of Kimberlee Jodine Welby (Jodi) announces her passing on March 5, 2020, at the age of 47, in Oceanside, California, after a year-long battle with cancer. Jodi will be lovingly remembered by her son Michael (age 18), her parents Kenna Welby (nee Descheneaux) and father Mike Welby, her brother Joshua Welby and nephew Joe Welby, all of whom reside in Monmouth Oregon, as well as her Aunt Linda & Uncle Dale Engen, her beloved cousins, and many friends and colleagues. They will especially cherish the memory of the beautiful smile that lit up Jodi's eyes, her big heart and her sense of fun and humor.
Jodi was born in Long Beach California on July 29, 1972. She graduated from Central High School in Independence Oregon, and from the University of Oregon with a BS in Computer Information Science and Mathematics. She was the US Purchasing Manager at Advanced MP in San Clemente, CA.
A celebration of life will be held later this year in Oceanside at a time loved ones can safely gather.
Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Jodi to the at donate3.cancer.org.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020