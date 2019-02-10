Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints
2530 Boone Rd SE
Salem, OR
Salem - Kimberly Ann Madriles peacefully passed away at the age of 48 on December 30, 2018. She was born in Eugene, OR at Sacred Heart Hospital. She was raised in Hillsboro, OR and lived her adult life in Salem, OR. She was a waitress for many years.

She is survived by her parents Al and Brooke Park; sisters, Alexia Park, Teri Park and Jesse Madriles; two children, Ashley and Sean Madriles; numerous nieces and nephews and grandchild Bentely R.J. Madriles.

Kimberly will be remembered for being brave and having a loving, kind, big heart. She was always willing to help others out even if it was not to her benefit. She will also be remembered for her beautiful smile and the strength she had to continue to live so she could spend as much time as possible with her loving grandchild. Kimberly fought exceptionally well with what life had dealt her, even when she couldn't understand why. She never gave up! Kimberly will be missed always.

A Celebration of life will be Saturday, February 16 at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints, 2530 Boone Rd SE, Salem, OR. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 10, 2019
