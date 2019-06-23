|
Kimberly Ann Welty
Salem - Kimberly Ann Welty (55) of Salem, Oregon passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2019 in the comfort of her home after a courageous 8 month battle against Leukemia. Kim was born in Salem, Oregon to Harry and Karan Scharf on March 19th, 1964. She went to McNary High School and graduated in 1982. She worked as a Medical Reports Tech for Kaiser Permanente for 35 years. Kim enjoyed the outdoors, Lake Billy Chinook, and spending quality time with her family and friends. Kim is survived by her husband Jeff Welty of 32 years, her children Ashlee and Austin, her sister Shelly, her parents Harry and Karan, and her grandson. Funeral services will be held at Restlawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:30 am and will be open to the public.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 23, 2019