Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Welty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Ann Welty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberly Ann Welty Obituary
Kimberly Ann Welty

Salem - Kimberly Ann Welty (55) of Salem, Oregon passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2019 in the comfort of her home after a courageous 8 month battle against Leukemia. Kim was born in Salem, Oregon to Harry and Karan Scharf on March 19th, 1964. She went to McNary High School and graduated in 1982. She worked as a Medical Reports Tech for Kaiser Permanente for 35 years. Kim enjoyed the outdoors, Lake Billy Chinook, and spending quality time with her family and friends. Kim is survived by her husband Jeff Welty of 32 years, her children Ashlee and Austin, her sister Shelly, her parents Harry and Karan, and her grandson. Funeral services will be held at Restlawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:30 am and will be open to the public.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
Download Now