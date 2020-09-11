Kimberly D. (Ayotte) Lopez



Salem - Kim, 58, passed away suddenly September 3, 2020. She was born February 7, 1962, in Calgary, Canada, and grew up in Medford, OR before moving to Salem, OR in 1984 with her family.



She worked for the State of Oregon and in her free time she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a love for animals, especially her cats. She is remembered for her adoration of music, which included attending concerts, visiting the ocean to horseback ride or whale watch, and travelling.



She is preceded in death by her parents Heather and Marcel Ayotte. She is survived by her husband, of over 37 years, Mike Lopez of Salem, OR; their daughter Nicole Lopez of Salem, OR; sister Kelly Ayotte of Elk Grove, CA; and nephew Adrien Ayotte of Elk Grove, CA; as well as other family members and her many friends.



In keeping with Kim's wishes, no public services will be held. Her ashes will be scattered at a later date. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services.









