Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Salemtowne Towne Hall
Dr. Kimberly Rae Ross

Salem - Dr. Kimberly Rae Ross, 59, of Salem, OR, passed away on Memorial Day after a hard-fought battle with an aggressive cancer.

Kim was an avid outdoor enthusiast who loved being in nature. She enjoyed backpacking, camping, hiking, kayaking, and scuba diving. Her weekends were spent exploring the Oregon countryside in her motorhome. She also had a love of animals, especially dogs and horses.

Kim was born and raised in Redmond, OR. Her scholastic career took her from class president of Redmond High school to studying education at Oregon College of Education, a bachelor's degree from Oregon Health and Science University and, finally, her doctorate at Indiana University School of Dentistry. Her education prepared her for her career as a dentist and co-owner of Riverbend Dental in West Salem.

With all her accomplishments, if you asked her, she was most honored with being a mom. She raised her sons in Salem, supporting all their activities, even attending their football practices in the rain! She watched them grow up to graduate from the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning and Oregon State University. As a proud mother of two veterans of the war in Iraq, she was an ardent patriot and strong supporter of our armed forces.

Kim was well respected by all that knew her. Her work ethic, integrity, and values were apparent in everything she did.

Kim was a loving wife, proud mother, and loyal friend. She leaves behind her husband, Trace Glosette; two sons, Landon Ross and Layne (Peri) Ross; and a legacy of kindness and love that will echo for years to come. We cannot express how much she will be missed.

A memorial gathering will be held in Kim's honor at the Salemtowne Towne Hall on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., 2900 Oakcrest Drive, Salem, OR 97304.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 31, 2019
