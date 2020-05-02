Services
Kitty Kemner


1924 - 2020
Kitty Kemner Obituary
Kitty Kemner

Salem - With love, we announce the passing of Kitty Kemner, on April 27, 2020, in Salem, Oregon at the age of 95. She was born 'Elva Joyce', on October 3, 1924 to Robert and Helen Shiras Baldwin.

Kitty was passionate about genealogy, helping hundreds of people find their ancestors. She spent years researching her own family roots and serving in the Family History Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her greatest gift was her sacrifice and love to her two daughters.

Kitty was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn Parker, three grandchildren, Mike, Sharon and Sean, her parents and four brothers, Lester, David, Roger and Clyde.

She is survived by her daughter Carolyn (Stephen) Newman of Utah, 11 grandchildren and a sister, Joan Searles of Oklahoma.

Burial and private grave dedication at Lee Mission Cemetery, Salem, Oregon. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

Memorial: Perform Acts of Kindness
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 2 to May 3, 2020
