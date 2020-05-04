Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Salem - Kristine, 62, was born in Ladysmith, WI, to Richard and Dolores Sammons on December 9, 1957. She moved to Oregon in 1980, where she lived in Salem before moving to Stayton in 1988 to raise her children. Eventually, in 2012, she moved back to Salem. For nearly 30 years she had been employed at Marian Estates where she worked tirelessly to enrich the lives of the residents, most recently as Activities Director. Kristine loved the outdoors; she enjoyed hiking, camping, biking, and kayaking. At home she could frequently be found in her garden, or picking berries, which she often made into delicious jam. She had a particular fondness for the Oregon Coast, especially the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area. Kristine was preceded in death by her father, Richard Sammons of Aumsville. She is survived by her partner, Steve States of Salem; her mother, Dolores Sammons of Salem; her elder son, Adam Grunseth, and his fiancé, Laura Taggart-Murphy, of Corvallis; her younger son, Sam Grunseth, and his wife, Jenna Spears, of Portland; her elder brother, Erik, and his wife, Pam Sammons, of Bend; her middle brother, Mark Sammons of Salem; and her numerous friends. Due to the event restrictions resulting from COVID-19 the family will only be holding a small, private memorial service at this time. However, a memorial website has been established at krisgrunseth.com where her friends and family are invited to share their memories and find information about future memorials. By North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 4 to May 5, 2020
