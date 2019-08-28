|
Kurt Rollin Hafferkamp
Salem - We are saddened by the sudden loss of our beloved son, brother and "Uncle Kurt".
Born on October 7, 1953 in Lawrence, KS.
Kurt is survived by his mother, Betty Hafferkamp, sister Amy Carroll (Bill), and brothers Mark Hafferkamp (Cheri), Bruce Hafferkamp (Gayle), Brian Hafferkamp (Julie)and Karl Hafferkamp (Natalie).
Kurt's family moved to Salem, OR in 1961when his father Jack Hafferkamp (deceased) accepted a position at Willamette University as a Professor of Mathematics.
Kurt attended West Salem Elementary School, Walker Junior High School and McNary High School. He then attended Willamette University graduating in 1977 earning a BS of Mathematics degree.
After graduating he spent some time traveling throughout the USA and Europe. He then accepted a Network Administrator position with Yorke & Curtis General Contractors where he worked full and part time until retiring in 2018.
He had many interests including playing high school football, golf, badminton and running in several marathons, watching college and professional football, basketball and golf. Kurt collected DVD movies and enjoyed recreational gambling and beating the odds at casinos, especially Spirit Mountain Casino and when in Reno.
Kurt was a very caring, kind hearted, quiet and gentle spirited person. He was a peacemaker. He spent a lot of time with his 14 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews.
He had a servants' heart which was demonstrated and lived out the past 24 years as he cared for his mother Betty Hafferkamp. He is admired, loved and will be truly missed by anyone who knew him.
A public graveside service will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 at City View Cemetery, Salem OR at 3:00pm. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 28, 2019