City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Willamette Queen sternwheeler
downtown waterfront park, OR
Lamont Miller Obituary
Lamont Miller

Salem - Lamont Miller passed away at home with all his family with him. He is survived by his wife, Dot Miller, three wonderful sisters and spouses, his son, grandchildren and many more I can't name them all.

He loved his job of 20 years at Turner Caliber Lumber. He became part of their family too. He loved working and making a lot with all kinds of wood.

He restored four Chev stepsides, all 70's models. Lamont enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. His pride and joy were Miss Mini Pearl Lee and Karmie Marie Miller.

Celebration of Life is on Oct. 27, 2019 at 4:00 pm on the Willamette Queen sternwheeler, downtown waterfront park.

Any donation can go to City View Funeral Home or directly to the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 2, 2019
