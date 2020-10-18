Lance Hazelbaker



Salem - Lance Hazelbaker left us for eternal life on October 14th due to complications following a coronary stent procedure. He was 79 years old.



Five days a week for nearly 50 years you could find Lance, founder of Cascade Tire, tidying his shop before the clock passed 6:00 AM. A devoted member of the early riser club all his life, he was the embodiment of hard work, determination, and integrity to those who knew him.



Lance was born in Eugene and grew up in Salem, the middle child of Ola and Nellie Hazelbaker. He was raised by his loving Mother after his Father died when he was just three years old. As a young boy he spent happy summers with his Aunt and Uncle in Agnes, playing on the beaches of the Rogue River. At age 10 his Mother, well intentioned, sent him to a boarding school in Southern Oregon. He busted out of there after just a few weeks and hitchhiked 180 miles home, an early glimpse of the strong will that would serve him well all of his life. A lover of baseball, he was especially proud of a no-hitter he pitched at Barrick Field as a teenager. At 16, he bought himself a car—the first in his family—for 50 bucks. When it rained the hood leaked and it required toweling off the spark plugs to start it—a challenge in Oregon winters. He attended Oregon State University, supporting himself by working for the forest service, eventually becoming the first member of his family to graduate from college. In 1975 he married the love of his life, Becky. Together they raised Ryan and Jill, his pride and joy.



Lance is remembered by those who knew him best as an outstanding and involved father, grandfather, and husband. An optimist to his core he had a booming laugh and a mischievous smile. A bout with stage four kidney cancer when he was 47 reinforced for him the importance of family, and he was the center of gravity for his own. He was big on family celebrations of all kinds and especially fanatical about Christmas. As far as he was concerned golden retrievers were the best dogs on the planet, and he treated his like royalty. A lifelong learner, he loved to read and he was proud of his average of 200 books a year. Later in life he was fortunate to travel, and he especially enjoyed visiting Mexico, London, Paris, and Sonoma—but his favorite place would always be the Oregon Coast.



Lance was buried at Belcrest Memorial, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Becky; his dearly loved children, Ryan and Jill, and their spouses Nicole and Chris; and the grandchildren he held so dear, Ava, Rory, Tessa, and Mac.



When it is safe to do so we will gather to celebrate his extraordinary life. Those wishing to make contributions in his memory may contribute to Providence Heart Institute—P.O. Box 3375 Portland, OR 97208. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









