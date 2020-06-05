Landon Bergen



Keizer - Landon was born in Oregon City, Oregon on March 27, 1922 to Susie (Duick) and Bernard Bergen. He grew up in Dallas, Oregon and graduated from Dallas High School in 1941. He developed his work ethic by working in the hop yards in junior high and high school. When work with the hops was over he worked in the prune driers which paid 25 cents per hour which was big wages for kids at the time. Following high school a call came from aircraft factories that employees were urgently needed, so he took a bus to Seattle and in 1943 he went to work at Boeing Aircraft, Plant 2, assembling the Flying Fortress center section, where bombs were carried. He was then drafted into the service into the army. Following basic training he was eventually sent to Los Alamos, New Mexico where the atomic bomb was tested. Following discharge from the army, he returned to work at the Renton Boeing plant building double-deck 367 transports.



After he returned to Seattle he began dating Janette Day, who also grew up in Dallas, and was in nurses training in Bellingham Washington. She was his sister, Ruby's best friend. After their courtship they were married in Dallas, Oregon in December 28, 1946. They operated a nursing home in Salem, Oregon and eventually opened another nursing home and then transitioned to a 24 hour care facility for developmentally disabled adults. They were in business for over 60 years.



He was a long-time Christian and member at Garden Road Christian, then at Court Street Christian Church. He served as a Deacon and Elder. He loved reading and studying his Bible and singing in the choir.



Landon passed away at Bonaventure Keizer on June 2, 2020 at age 98. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters. His wife, Janette, also preceded him in death after being married for 70 years. His daughter, Joan James, preceded him in death on October 4, 2019.



Landon is survived by daughters, Kathryn Anderson (Steven), Susan Warner (Richard), and Barbara Phillips (David), and 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren.



Viewing will be available June 11th from 12-2 pm at Rest Lawn Memorial Gardens.









