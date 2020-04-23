|
|
LaNi C. Peterson
Sublimity - LaNi C. Peterson passed away quietly on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Sublimity, Oregon at the age of 86. She was born August 15, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to William James Tocki and Bernice Elizabeth (Dembowski) Tocki. LaNi was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Peterson. They were married 58 years. She was a field director for the San Fernando Valley Girl Scout council for many years before retiring to Mount Shasta City, California with her husband and participated there in many activities such as: The Mount Shasta Garden Club, The Mount Shasta Fourth of July Walk/Run as an event volunteer and square dancing. She loved dogwood flowers and gardening in general. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Saleen of Salem, Oregon and son, Richard M. Peterson of San Dimas, California. She had three grandchildren: Jeff Saleen of Turner, Pete Saleen of Salem and Grace Stuever of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and five great-grandchildren: Justin, Brianna and Wyatt Saleen all of Salem and Colton and Hazel Saleen of Turner. Her brother, Robert Dale Tocki resides in Escondido, California. No services are planned for the immediate future.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020