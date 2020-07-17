Larry Darnell Wilson



Salem - Larry Darnell Wilson was the first-born child of John Henry and Lottie Wilson in Kilgore Texas. Larry lived a full life serving in the US Army as well as US Airforce. During Larry's time in the Army and Airforce, he played on their organized basketball teams competing against the Harlem Globe Trotters as an opponent. Larry completed his enlistment in Arizona where he made his home. Larry met and married his first wife and best friend Mattie Katherine in 1958.



Larry and Mattie moved to Salem Oregon in the early 1960s where Larry worked for City of Salem until he began attending Welding School and obtained a job welding in the Portland Shipyards from which he retired. After his retirement he met his current wife Virginia White in 1989 and later married. Larry took great pride in Mason activities achieving 33-degree Mason status. Larry was an original member of Salem Mission Church helping construct the building of worship alongside it's founding Pastor AJ Shankle. Larry became a Deacon while attending Salem Mission Church and eventually moved his Deaconship to 'To God Be the Glory Ministries' for the remainder of his life.



Larry was a dad/father to many 16 total, leaving 13 children to cherish his memory; AD, Gary, and Gilbert Bailey, Larry Wilson, LaSonya Sedore, Valerie Gray, Christopher, Michael, Diontay, Antwan, Teja and Tatiana Wilson, and Jaimie Keaton. Larry's Children George, Regina and Brenda along with four grandchildren proceeded him in death. Larry leaves 43 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, a host of family and friends.



Due to current restrictions, a traditional service will be held at a later date. Viewing will be Thursday July 23 from 10am to 5pm at City View Funeral Home, and a repass will be held Friday July 24 at 2:30pm at the lower end of Bush Park.



Cared for by City View Funeral Home.









