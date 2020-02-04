|
Larry Dean Rea
Gresham - July 29,1939 - January 21,2020
Larry Dean Rea, born and raised in Rainier, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly in his Gresham home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Ed and Myrtle (Zimmerman) Rea and wife Margo Ann (Hudkins) Rea. He is survived by sons, Chris and Tim, grandson Cole, granddaughter Ashley and great granddaughter Chloe.
Larry attend Oregon State University and later graduated with a master's in science education from Portland State University. At Oregon State, he enrolled in ROTC and trained to become a pilot in the US Air Force. He flew for NW Airlines before joining the Oregon Air National Guard to fly the F101, F102 and F4. He also crewed on Portland's C131 and became their flight instructor, flight evaluator and Chief of Safety Officer.
Larry was a reader, a writer, a photographer, a naturalist and a historian with a strong interest in genealogy. He was Master of the Oregon State Grange, served as chairman of the board of the Malheur Field Station, and was involved with the Oregon State Master Naturalist program. He never lost his love of the woods and at the time of his death he and his son Chris were restoring matching Rubicon Jeeps and taking them on camping trips. You can find his stories and photos on his website www.taxaflora.com.
Larry was generous with his time and his knowledge and will be missed by family and friends alike. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11:30 am, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Methodist Church in Rainier, Oregon. A light lunch will be served following the service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020