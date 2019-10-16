|
Larry, 79, went home to be with our Lord on October 13 in Sublimity. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Larry was born in Crofton, NE, living most of his life in the Willamette Valley. He graduated from St. Boniface High School in Sublimity. After graduation Larry married Sherry Minten, and together they raised three children. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters and Knights of Columbus serving as Grand Knight in 1968. Larry managed grocery stores and owned and operated gas stations all of his life. He enjoyed hunting, crabbing, fishing and barbequing. Larry married Kathleen Smith on February 21, 2009 in Mill City. He is survived by his wife: Kathy of Gates; children: Robin (Chuck) Norman of Stayton, Kevin Guenther of Salem and Carrie (Robin) Gillette of Scio; step-children: Guy Smith of Gates, Bob (Amanda) Bass of Iowa and Gary Smith of Salem; brothers: David Guenther of Wichita, KS, Roger (Debbie) Guenther of Stayton, Jim (Joy) Guenther of Aumsville and Bill Guenther of Stayton; sisters: Marilyn (Dennis) Vorderstrasse of Canby and Charlene (John) Eastman of Salem; grandchildren: Chris (Jenna) Norman, Sarah (Chris) Cassidy, Nick (Sophie) Guenther, Casey (Elizabeth) Gillette and Katie (Gabe) Ortiz; step-grandchildren: Chyenne Smith, Kyle Smith, Kalob Smith, Khristian Bass and Chance Bass; proxy grandchildren: Brandy, Kayla and Ariel Gillette; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Marjorie Guenther. Recitation of Rosary will be Monday, October 21 at 7:00 pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 22 at 11:00 am both at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sublimity. A celebration of life will follow the Mass at Anthony Hall 11758 Sublimity Road Sublimity, OR. Contributions may be made to Hospice Care of the Northwest. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019