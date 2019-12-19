Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Jacobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Jacobson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Jacobson Obituary
Larry Jacobson

Salem - Larry Jacobson passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2019. Born in Jackson, Wyoming, in 1938, he was a son of Alyce and Basil Jacobson.

Maybe you remember him as a cowboy and ski racer there. Or maybe you met Larry after he and his family moved to Salem and joined Oregon State Parks. He retired after 30 years service as Deputy Director. Or maybe you met him as a Jaycee working with their ski school and Little Britches Rodeo. Maybe you remember him as a ski instructor and Hoodoo Racing Team coach. Or maybe you met Larry when he was active in the Oregon Paint Horse and Pinto associations.

Wherever it was, you know he was a hard-working, honest guy. His wife of over 60 years, Carol, and his son, Russ, will miss him greatly. Russ' wife, Laura, and 4 grandchildren: Bryce, Kelsey, Leah, and Elise will also be left with good memories of a one-of-a-kind man. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now