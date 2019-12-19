|
Larry Jacobson
Salem - Larry Jacobson passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2019. Born in Jackson, Wyoming, in 1938, he was a son of Alyce and Basil Jacobson.
Maybe you remember him as a cowboy and ski racer there. Or maybe you met Larry after he and his family moved to Salem and joined Oregon State Parks. He retired after 30 years service as Deputy Director. Or maybe you met him as a Jaycee working with their ski school and Little Britches Rodeo. Maybe you remember him as a ski instructor and Hoodoo Racing Team coach. Or maybe you met Larry when he was active in the Oregon Paint Horse and Pinto associations.
Wherever it was, you know he was a hard-working, honest guy. His wife of over 60 years, Carol, and his son, Russ, will miss him greatly. Russ' wife, Laura, and 4 grandchildren: Bryce, Kelsey, Leah, and Elise will also be left with good memories of a one-of-a-kind man. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019