Larry Lee Hande

Larry Lee Hande Obituary
Salem - Larry Lee Hande passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1950 in Salem, Oregon, where he lived his lifetime.

He graduated from McNary High in 1968. While in school he was an accomplished gymnast, excelling on the pommel horse and rings. He also enjoyed playing tennis. He went on to attend Oregon State University, where he joined the Sigma Chi fraternity, which he remained active in for years to follow.

After college he worked at Moore Business Forms for close to 20 years, until the plant closed down. He went to work for John Eibert's Paragon Construction, where he labored happily for 18 years.

While on a Solstice Club ski trip in 1988, he met the love of his life Jennifer Lindberg, and they married on July 29, 1989. Throughout the years they enjoyed many more ski trips, family vacations, gardening, trips to Hawaii, and all of their dearly pampered pets.

Larry had a passion for playing pool, and he knew the rules! For years he officiated NW APA sanctioned events with integrity, honor, class, and a bit of humor - both on and off the tournament floor. He was a mentor to many, and will truly be missed.

Larry is survived by his wife Jennifer, stepson Dan Windels (Kasey) and grandson Luke, father Jack Hande (Kay), brother Dan Hande (Debby), sister Jan Blair (Stephen), brother Jeff Hande, beloved nieces, grandnieces, cousins and aunts. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Hande and brother Steve Hande.

Services will be at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be held at Jake's Bar & Grill on Saturday, March 7 at noon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
