Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Larry Lee Nelson


1941 - 2020
Larry Lee Nelson

Salem - Larry Lee Nelson, 79, died peacefully in his home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1941, in Portland to Eugene and Ruth Nelson.

Larry spent most of his life in the Northwest. He graduated from Milwaukie High School in 1959. He was an Army Nike Hercules Missile repairman, Vietnam, later becoming an IBEW industrial electrician, with more than 25 years in the trade. He loved to golf and was active at McNary Golf Club, in Keizer. He loved hot rods, swap meets and talking cars with other "rod heads". He was an avid sports fan, enjoying the Beavers, Mariners and Seahawks. Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Anne, sons Scott Nelson, Todd Nelson, and Kyle Fenton, and triplet daughters Konnie Mastrovito (Eric), Kathie Stanley (Brian) and Karol Kyte (Frank), 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and brother Denton Nelson (Alice). A celebration of life is planned at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 19, 2020
