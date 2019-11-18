|
LARRY R. SCOFIELD
Falls City - Oct 22, 1936-Nov 5, 2019
Larry Rex Scofield, 83, of Falls City passed away on November 5, at home on his little farm. He had been on hospice for 12 days with "stage 4" heart failure. Born in Portland, he was the son of the late Rex and Ruth Scofield. Larry graduated Roseburg High, attended La Sierra University in California and then joined the Coast Guard. He participated in whale and bird surveys and studies in the Arctic Ocean. He went on to obtain his master's degree at the University of Massachusetts in wildlife biology. After working six years for the State of Massachusetts Fisheries Department, he returned to Oregon on the west coast and bought himself a little farm in Falls City.
Larry enjoyed wildlife, botany, and birding. He conducted a 20-year study on the spotted owl while working at the Bureau of Land Management. He helped save 25 botanical areas, 3 wild and scenic rivers, 1 wilderness area and the Columbia Gorge National Scenic area. He retired from the BLM in 1999.
He had a passion for ecology and the environment. He was a cowboy and his role model from a young boy and throughout life was the Lone Ranger. He loved getting together with friends and watching old-time cowboy movies. He had a strong spirituality and deep love for his kids. He was a musician, a soloist and a loving dad and husband. His favorite pastime was camping, observing nature, reading, pie and root beer.
Larry is survived by his wife, Ruth Knobloch Scofield, brother Dr. Melvin Livingood, Mesquite, NV, sister Carolyn Scofield, Vancouver, WA, sister, Sharon Davis, Gladstone, OR, daughter Lucinda Holzman, son Bryan Scofield, daughter Heather Merrill, daughter Stephanie Crary and 17 grandchildren.
A memorial service has been scheduled for Saturday, November 30th 2 pm, at the Falls City Seventh-day Adventist Church. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019