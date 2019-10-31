|
|
Larry Vern Miller
Salem - Larry Vern Miller, 76, of Salem passed away on October 27th at home surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born in Portland, Oregon, on April 13, 1943 to Edward and Juanita (Smethers) Miller. He graduated from North Salem High School in 1961 along with a group of amazing men who became lifelong friends. In May of 1967 he married Linda Duval in Salem, where they lived and raised their two children Trevore and Tawni. He had a long successful career in the steel industry, working for Steelco, Inc. before retiring in 2005.
Larry enjoyed golfing, gardening and watching sports. Later in life, his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting and music events. He also spent time volunteering at the Center 50+, delivering Meals on Wheels and volunteering at the Willamette Humane Society, walking dogs.
Larry is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Linda and family including sister Cheryl Miller of Medical Lake; son Trevore (Heather) Miller of Keizer, their children Jakob (Alton) Miller and Caitlin Miller both of Salem; daughter Tawni Bean and her children Zoie Miller and Hannah Bean all of Salem.
He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Henry (Hank) Miller.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2020. Info and updates to be released at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Willamette Valley Hospice or Willamette Humane Society in memory of Larry.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019