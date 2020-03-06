|
Larry Wayne Harvey
Salem - Larry was born to Wayne and June Harvey in Lebanon, Oregon and has one sister, Linda. He attended North Salem High School and served in the US Army. He married Judi Hagar in 1966 and they had two daughters, Kim and son-in-law Shane Lomboy, and Kari Salerno. One grandson, Curtis and his wife, Amber, and two great grandchildren, Jaedyn and Lauren.
Then Larry married Elsie Zimmerman in 1998. Having one stepson Brian Zimmerman and wife Rina, two grandsons, Brian and Brandan and one granddaughter, Ember.
Larry loved his career with Hyster/Papé working sales and service in the Oregon region for 45 years. Larry was a great mechanic and an AVID fisherman. If he wasn't working, he was fishing! He shared his passions for fishing, gardening and their dogs with his wife, Elsie.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Harvey and mother, June Harvey Evans.
He is much loved and will be TREMENDOUSLY missed. Services will be held for Larry in the beginning of April.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020