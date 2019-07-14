Larry Wayne Yarnell



Salem - Larry Wayne Yarnell, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher and coach, passed away and went to join his Lord on July 7, 2019.



Larry was born on June 5, 1936 in San Diego, CA to Elizabeth "Beth" Hollars Yarnell and Raymond Ernest Yarnell. Larry spent most of his youth in Klamath Falls, OR and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1955. While at Klamath Union, Larry excelled in sports and met Kay, the love of his life and wife of nearly 62 years.



Larry found his calling in teaching and coaching. His teaching career lasted for 32 years, with the last 27 at McLoughlin Jr. High in Medford, OR. While at McLoughlin he taught US History, Government and Geography and coached football and basketball. Larry also enjoyed refereeing high school basketball in Southern Oregon. His knowledge of the game and sound judgment made him a fine official. A highlight of his career as a referee took place in 1972 when he was selected to referee at the OSAA State Basketball Tournament.



Larry's hobby, in which he took great pride, was gardening. In both Medford and Salem, he grew a large vegetable garden. His corn, tomatoes, zucchini and more were delicious items he shared generously with neighbors, friends and family.



Though a dedicated and talented educator, Larry's priority was his family. He dearly loved Kay and together they experienced great joy in raising a family. They have two sons, Ken and Jeff, who enjoyed playing football and basketball at Medford High School. Larry and Kay were loyal and steadfast Tornado fans, following the team throughout Southern Oregon and the state. When Jeff played football for Pacific Lutheran University, they made many visits to Tacoma, WA to support Jeff and the Lutes.



After retiring from teaching, Larry and Kay left Medford and moved to Salem to be closer to their five grandchildren in Beaverton. During retirement, they loved supporting them in their games, concerts and school activities. Retirement also provided a chance for travel, with trips to Washington DC, Portugal and Greece being special. A unique trip they also enjoyed was travelling to Duke University to watch the Blue Devils (Larry's favorite team) play. Larry and Kay's favorite place to visit, however, was Hawaii. For several years, they made an annual trip to Maul during Oregon's rainy spring. They loved the sun, barbecues and relaxing life Maui provided.



Larry was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother Bob Yarnell. Larry is survived by his wife, Kay, and their sons Ken and his wife, Barbara (Quinn) Yarnell and Jeff and his wife, Katrina (Christoferson). Larry is also survived by five grandchildren including Elise Yarnell Hollamon and her husband Chris, Andrea Yarnell James and her husband, Tyson, Tyler Yarnell and his wife Samantha (Pflug) Yarnell, Trent Yarnell and Trevor Yarnell and great- grandson son Lincoln Hollamon.



Remembrances may be made to the Oregon Health Sciences University Foundation (c/o OHSU Foundation, PO Box 29017, Portland, OR 97296). Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 14, 2019