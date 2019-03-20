Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
family farm
Salem - Launnie passed away unexpectedly on the evening of March 11, 2019. Launnie grew up in Aumsville, OR, and graduated from Cascade High School where she was a cheerleader. Launnie never knew a stranger and to know her was to love her. She always had a ready-smile and a hug for her family and friends. Launnie loved life and was up for any adventure that came her way. Her favorite place was with her family and friends at the beach, tending to her favorite flowers, or in the kitchen creating her fabulous meals.

Launnie is survived by her two children Ryan (& Mandy) Haven, Brittany (& Aaron) Donahue; grandchildren Avery, Evan, and Maverick; parents Johnnie and Jean Baker; sister Gina Baker; and her faithful K9 companion Lucy Lou.

A Celebration of her Life will be on June, 8, 2019 from Noon to 5pm on her family farm. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019
