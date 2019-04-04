Resources
Silverton - Our beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Laura Anne Kaufman, left us unexpectedly following an auto accident on March 28, 2019. Laura was born in Salem, Oregon on October 15, 1984 to Melvin and Sally (Young) Kaufman. She leaves behind her parents and 7 siblings, Wendy (Gabe) Laudette, Jamie (Loren) Kuenzi, Monty Kaufman, LeAnn (John) Elliott, Tyler (Rachel) Kaufman, Christina Kaufman and George (Elizabeth) Kaufman; 15 nieces and nephews, numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and infant sister and niece. She was a devoted caregiver to the elderly and young. Laura will be sorely missed. A private family graveside was held at the German Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Weddle Funeral Service entrusted with arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 4, 2019
