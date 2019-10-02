Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
1926 - 2019
Salem - Laura M. Pruitt, April 3, 1926 - September 28, 2019. Laura is survived by her husband Deryl Pruitt, sons Robert Balke, David Cox and daughter Julie Pruitt. She was preceded in death by her sons Dennis Cox, and Max Pruitt, and her daughter Leanne Balke. She was grandmother to 11 grandkids and 15 great-grandkids. She was a kind and gentle soul and one of the toughest woman we know. Memorial services will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 2, 2019
