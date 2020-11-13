Laura Nelson



Keizer - Laura Jeanette Hoppe Nelson (Jean) 4/9/1935 to 11/10/2020. She worked in various departments for the States of Oregon, retiring in 1992. She collected figurines she called her "girls." She loved to play Bunco monthly with a group of friends. She enjoyed trips to the casino and the Oregon coast. Many years ago, she enjoyed ceramics. She is preceded in death by three husbands, her son from her first marriage, Rick Bolander, her sister Judy Rawls and brother Gordon Raynor. She is survived by her sister, Donna Tucker, her brother in law James "Tex" Rawls, and her two daughters, Laurie Nichols and Sherri Nelson (Mike Coburn) and three grandchildren, five great-grandsons, and her boyfriend, Wayne Gibbens. Due to Covid, her daughters will plan a celebration of life next year on her birthday, 4/9/21









