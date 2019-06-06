Laura van Breemen



Salem - Laura van Breemen passed away June 3, 2019 surrounded by her family at her care facility Meadow Creek Village. She was 88 years old. She was born June 5, 1930 in Semarang, Indonesia and grew up in Jakarta, Indonesia. She married her husband John van Breemen February 6, 1948 and then moved to the Netherlands with one child Trees (Harris). Five more children would be born in the Netherlands, Carla (Gleason), Rita (Rasmussen), Paul van Breemen, Laura (Schiedler), Sonja (Castronovo). They emigrated to Oregon in 1960 and five more children would be born in the USA, Gemma (King), Doreen van Breemen, Caroline van Breemen, John van Breemen, and Tony van Breemen. They all survive their mom and dad. In Oregon they farmed berries and nuts. Laura knitted and also sewed many of her daughters' wedding and bridesmaid's dresses. Laura was proud of her American Citizenship, they both felt that it was the land of opportunity. Her husband passed away on one of their many trips back to the Netherlands in May 2002 and was greatly missed. Laura is remembered as a strong woman who instilled a great work ethic in her children. She had many stories about her family and growing up during the great depression and World War II. In addition to her eleven children, she is survived by 23 grand children and 23 great grandchildren. We would like to thank the staff where she lived her last few years. A visitation will be held on Thursday June 6, 2019 from 2 until 5 PM at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. A Rosary will be said Friday June 7, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Mass following at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Barbara Cemetery. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary