Laurel Ann Simmons
Laurel Ann Simmons, 78, of Salem died on February 24 following a heart procedure at Providence Hospital Center in Portland.
She was born in La Grande, Oregon to Ralph and Peggy Minnis. Her family moved to Pendleton where she grew up, graduating from Pendleton High School with honors in 1959. She went on to attend the University of Oregon graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1963.
On January 25, 1964 she married Dan Simmons, and they moved to Salem in 1969. She devoted the next chapter of her life to supporting her family. As a result of her inspiring, intelligent, and unending support her husband, daughter and son have all enjoyed successful lives and careers. In addition to raising her family, she and her husband ran a successful river outfitting company where she was responsible for all of the trips' meal preparation. Before her retirement, she worked for several years as a Personnel Services Analyst for the State of Oregon.
Laurel was an avid reader with a sharp and curious interest in world events and people. As an engaging conversationalist she was a skilled listener. Coupled with a beautiful smile and a wonderful sense of humor anyone in her company always left happier after an exchange. Consequently, Laurel had a large circle of friends with whom she enjoyed such things as coffee at Salem Saturday Market, listening to chamber music, and going to movies.
Laurel was passionate about cooking with remarkable results. Her culinary skills were passed down to her children. She also enjoyed feeding the neighborhood squirrels which will be a little thinner with her passing.
She was preceded in death by her sister Hester Smith. Survivors include her husband, Dan Simmons, daughter Maggie Simmons, son Andrew Simmons, grandson Jackson Simmons, niece Maureen Black, and nephews Sean, Tim, Dan, Kevin and Brian Smith.
At her request no services will be held. Her family will cast her ashes at the Oregon Coast, a place she loved, in a private ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to Marion Polk Food Share or a .
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020