Laurence R. Bickell
Salem - Laurence R Bickell was born on September 12th 1933 at home in Salem, OR. He passed away at home on May 20th at the age of 85 after a long battle with cancer. In 1971 married Karen A Van Vleet in Salem, OR and were married for 48 years. Laurence worked for the City of Salem for 22 years maintaining the public swimming pools. Retired in 1993 and began traveling across the country with Karen. Laurence is survived by wife Karen and his two sons Richard and Raymon and his 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Proceed in death by his parents, Floyd and Gertrude Bickell, sister, Lorraine Bickell, and Son, Rodney Bickell. Celebration of life will be held on June 1st at 1:00 pm, Sundial Mobile Home Park, 2300 Lancaster Dr. SE. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 26, 2019