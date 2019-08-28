|
On Sunday August 25th, Laurie McFarland-loving wife, mother & friend passed away with her husband by her side at age 80. Laurie was born Feb. 11th, 1939 in Salem, OR growing up as the only child to Frank & Helen Kolsky. Laurie met her husband; Ken in their sophomore year of High School- Laurie attended North Salem High while Ken attended Serra High. Graduating in 1957, Laurie went on to attend Lewis & Clark College then transferring to Montana State in Bozeman. Laurie & Ken were married on July 22nd, 1961 and she returned to Salem after completing her Master's Degree in Nursing. Laurie dedicated over 30 years of service to the Marion County Health Department while raising 2 sons, Steve and Mike — both who have preceded her in death. Laurie's hobbies included photography, bird watching, and growing orchids. She joined the Cherry City Orchid Society and spent over 20 years growing her own orchids in her greenhouse. Laurie loved to travel and she & Ken visited over 5 countries and too many states to list in their motor home. Laurie was Treasurer for her Holiday Rambler Group and made many new friends on her travel adventures. Laurie is survived by her husband Ken, extended family, and many friends. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, August 30th at Virgil Golden Funeral Home, 605 Commercial St SE, Salem. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marion Polk Food Share would be appreciated." "Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, Still Missed and Very Dear." Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
