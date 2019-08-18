Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Silver Creek Falls, North Falls
1947 - 2019
Beaverton - LaVern (Vern) Hanson was born on March 2nd, 1947 in Silverton, Oregon. He passed away October 30, 2018 of a heart attack at St. Vincent Hospital in Beaverton, OR. He married Sharon Mollerstrom on October 17th, 1970 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silverton. He loved race cars of all types and loved tinkering with motors. He also loved his dogs and photography which he excelled. He is survived by his wife Sharon of King City, son Don II of Portland, daughter Jody of Florida and son Jesse of King City, mother Iola Hanson of Salem, sister Sharon Winegar (Jerry) of Monmouth, Angi Abijian (Daniel) of Long Beach, CA, 3 grandchildren and 3 greatgrandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at Silver Creek Falls, North Falls at 11:00am on August 24th to be followed by a potluck picnic at Coolidge-McClaine Park, Silverton, Area 7.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2019
