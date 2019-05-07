|
|
Dr. Lawrence "Larry" Bernhard Marsh
McMinnville - Dr. Lawrence "Larry" Bernhard Marsh, 81, of McMinnville, Oregon was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on April 28, 2019. Born September 16, 1937 in Yakima, Washington, and son of Victor and Helena Marsh, Larry had four siblings, Hubert Marsh (deceased), Gerald Marsh, Marlene Lutthans, and Kathleen Evans. United in marriage with his wife, Janice Dee Marsh, on July 26, 1974, and married for 44 years; constant companions, he loved her deeply and we can rejoice that they are now reunited in Heaven.
Larry's life will be celebrated, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11am at First Baptist Church, 125 SE Cowls St., McMinnville, OR. Former singers of choirs directed by Dr. Marsh are invited to join us in a choir tribute to him. Practice for this tribute will occur prior to the service, at 9am. For questions or to RSVP, contact [email protected]
Dr. Larry Marsh received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Choral Conducting from the University of Washington and devoted himself to sharing his passion for music through education, adjudication, clinical application, involvement in professional music organizations, and as a conductor. He taught at the Universities of Michigan, Texas, and Western Washington and in the public schools of Longview, WA, prior to his true career: devoting 27 years to Linfield College as the Director of Choral Activities and Professor of Music. While there, he lead tours to New Zealand, China, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and piloted a chorale training program in Australia. His work extended into the community as he directed the Masterworks Chorale and served as the Minister of Music at Calvary Baptist Church for 22 years. He once noted that his life's work was directing concert choirs.
Larry's love of music harmonized beautifully with his relationship to his wife, Janice, a contralto soloist. Larry loved corny "dad jokes" and enjoyed playing games with family and friends. Larry was a beloved father to five children: Janie (Gullickson), Jack Marsh, Joel Marsh, Mary (Roller), and Carl Marsh. He left a legacy of thirteen grandchildren, and an abundance of great grandchildren, family, and friends.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 7, 2019