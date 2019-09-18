|
|
Lawrence ("Larry") Charles Green
Sublimity - January 10, 1931 to September 6, 2019
Lawrence ("Larry") Charles Green, 88, of Sublimity, Oregon, passed away peacefully on September 6th, 2019, after complications arising from pneumonia.
Larry was born in Torrance, California, on January 10, 1931. He was the only child to George Charles Green and Leta Virginia (Pruett) Green. Larry graduated from Redondo Union High School in 1949. Following graduation, he joined the army and completed boot camp; however, prior to assignment to active duty, he was medically discharged due to a serious injury he incurred earlier that summer. Larry went on to earn a BA in Business Administration with a Major in Merchandising from Woodbury College (now University), Los Angeles, in 1952. He remained in Southern California, and began what would be a long and successful career as a Senior Buyer for several international companies. He met his first wife, Joy, at one of his first jobs, and they married in 1955, and began raising their family. Larry was known for confidently saying he would retire at 50, a goal he was happily able to achieve in 1981. He and Joy then moved to Big Springs, California, where they enjoyed their time "on the river," until her passing in 2003, after 47 years of marriage. Larry then moved to Florence, Oregon, where he met his second wife, Jinny, at the local senior center, where they bonded over their love of cards. They had a happy 10 years together, until she began to suffer with dementia, and she was relocated to receive the best care until her passing in 2017. Larry then moved to Sublimity, Oregon, where he remained until his passing.
Larry is preceded in death by his first wife, Joy Carol Green (née Nilsen); his second wife, Virginia ("Jinny") Francis Green (née Hafner); his three children with Joy, Diana, Steven, and Barbara; six grandchildren, Kelsie, Holly, Hayley, Matthew, Tyler and Zachary; and his beloved cat, Snickers. He will be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband and father who loved his family, his cats, his friends, a good glass of wine, great food and conversation and not least of all, his favorite pastime, fantasy baseball, a pastime he pursued for over 35 years, with his league team, The Naturals, winning multiple World Series championships.
Per Larry's wishes, no funeral services will be held. He once said he'd like everyone to go out for a nice dinner, surrounded by loved ones, and raise a glass in his honor. Good idea. Cheers, Larry.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 18, 2019