Lei Sequeira



Salem - Lei Sequeira, 84, quietly ended the final chapter of her life here to be reunited with her husband of 54 years, Eldredge "Windy" Sequeira who preceded her in death.



A proud Hawaiian lady, Kuuleiohuokalani Lillie Kealoha was born in Hilo and was the daughter of James Kealoha, the first Lieutenant Governor of Hawai'i, and Miulan Young Kealoha. After graduating from Hilo High School in the Territory of Hawai'i she moved to Salem Oregon to attend Willamette University. Lei and Windy, who was from Lahaina, Maui married on Halloween and started their family soon after.



Lei loved sharing her Hawaiian culture and especially the Spirit of Aloha. She enjoyed dancing and teaching hula, playing ukulele, the piano and singing. She was an advisor for Willamette University's Hawaiian Club and everyone knew and loved Auntie Lei. She was a gracious hostess who loved having people over. She was gifted at surprising her children and grandchildren in big yet simple ways—creatively packaged birthday treats during elementary school years, well-crafted and amazing Christmas stockings and Easter baskets. Three things Lei will always be remembered for are her Aloha Spirit, her big, welcoming and contagious smile, and the beautiful way she danced the hula.



While COVID-19 took Lei's life, it doesn't have the last word, Jesus does. And because she placed her life and faith in Jesus we will see her again. Though she will be greatly missed, she will remain in our hearts. She is survived by her children—Jimmy (Glenna), Peter (Laurie), and Pua. Her legacy continues through six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life has not been scheduled but will be at a later date. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store