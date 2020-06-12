Lei Sequeira
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lei's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lei Sequeira

Salem - Lei Sequeira, 84, quietly ended the final chapter of her life here to be reunited with her husband of 54 years, Eldredge "Windy" Sequeira who preceded her in death.

A proud Hawaiian lady, Kuuleiohuokalani Lillie Kealoha was born in Hilo and was the daughter of James Kealoha, the first Lieutenant Governor of Hawai'i, and Miulan Young Kealoha. After graduating from Hilo High School in the Territory of Hawai'i she moved to Salem Oregon to attend Willamette University. Lei and Windy, who was from Lahaina, Maui married on Halloween and started their family soon after.

Lei loved sharing her Hawaiian culture and especially the Spirit of Aloha. She enjoyed dancing and teaching hula, playing ukulele, the piano and singing. She was an advisor for Willamette University's Hawaiian Club and everyone knew and loved Auntie Lei. She was a gracious hostess who loved having people over. She was gifted at surprising her children and grandchildren in big yet simple ways—creatively packaged birthday treats during elementary school years, well-crafted and amazing Christmas stockings and Easter baskets. Three things Lei will always be remembered for are her Aloha Spirit, her big, welcoming and contagious smile, and the beautiful way she danced the hula.

While COVID-19 took Lei's life, it doesn't have the last word, Jesus does. And because she placed her life and faith in Jesus we will see her again. Though she will be greatly missed, she will remain in our hearts. She is survived by her children—Jimmy (Glenna), Peter (Laurie), and Pua. Her legacy continues through six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life has not been scheduled but will be at a later date. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved