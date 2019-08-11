|
LeiLonnie Lotus Raye Anderson
Pendleton - July. 7, 1944 - August. 4, 2019
LeiLonnie Anderson of Pendleton Oregon was born July. 7, 1944 in San Diego, California to parents Leo Kirsch and Marguerite Kirsch. She died on August. 4, 2019 in Richland Washington at the age of 75. She graduated from Stayton High School and was married in 1962. She had a love of music and life.
LeiLonnie was preceded in death by her half brother Lenny Kirsch, step sister Maron Carpentar, step mother Jeanne Kirsch and one grandchild.
Survivors include her son Torrey Anderson Salem, Oregon and two daughters Rana Meek and Marla Anderson both from Pendleton Oregon and her beloved bird Peaches. She had 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Celebration of life date pending.
