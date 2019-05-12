|
Leland Leslie Nelson, Jr., 80, died peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of Monday, March 18, 2019.
Born at the family ranch in Santa Clara County, May 16, 1938, and raised in San Jose, California, Lee was the son of Leland Leslie, Sr. and Louise (Lewis) Nelson. In his early years, Lee chased around San Jose selling ice cream and eating dirt clods. He got in his fair share of hot water, but always made the best of things, often blaming his brother Larry. He attended San Jose High School lettering in wrestling, after which he decided the Air Force was for him. His memorable stations were in El Paso, Texas and Labrador, Canada. Froze his tail off in one and raised hell in the other. At home on leave between the two stations, Lee spent a fateful day at the beach with his cousin Cliff: It was there he met Barbara.
They were married on March 5, 1960 in Castro Valley, California. They lived a charmed and happy life, working, gardening, skiing and adventuring. Brian came along in 1966 to make their family circle complete. When Brian was three, Lee and Barbara struck out for Oregon in pursuit of Lee's dreams. He had read a book "How I turned $1000 into a Million in Real Estate - in My Spare Time" - and had chosen Salem, Oregon as the place to make it happen. They bought their first property in West Salem and Lee worked during the day for Singer and every evening and weekend on the new property. Lee and Barb worked tirelessly at their business and eventually, went full time on their own. They worked together, they played together and raised Brian surrounded by an amazing amount of love.
Over his lifetime Lee was: a little league coach, a softball player, a loving husband, a wine connoisseur, a Blazer fan, an awesome grandpa, a backpacker, a star gazer, a poet, a world war II buff, a great dad, a world traveler, a skier, a gardener, an appreciative eater, a sailor, a mechanic, a fisherman, a typist, a dominos master, a storyteller, a racquetball player, a Townes Van Zandt fan, a wearer of beards, and ALWAYS the life of the party.
Lee is survived by his son, Brian Nelson and wife, Anne; Grandchildren, Trevor Nelson, Jack Nelson and Phoebe Nelson; Brother, Larry Nelson and favorite sister in law Imogene; Nephew Jarrod Nelson; Brother in Law Alan Long and other favorite sister in law Maryellen; Nephews Richard Long and Joe Sinopoli; Niece Laurie Desimone and husband Robb; and sister Carolyn Rash and her family. Lee was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and his parents, Leland and Louise.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 20th at 1:30pm in the spinning room of the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem, Oregon. Please join our family to remember Lee's life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to the Pease Greeters at PeaseGreeters.org.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 12, 2019