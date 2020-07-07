Lenard "Lenny" Thomas



Lenard "Lenny" Thomas, age 68, passed away June 22, 2020, five years after suffering a stroke. Lenny was born in Salem, Oregon on December 9, 1951 to George and Marie (Meyers) Thomas, who both preceded him in death.



Lenny was a big guy with an even bigger heart! He was an amazing father, husband, step-father, grandpa and friend. He was stubborn but determined. He started his own successful business while single handedly raising his two daughters. He enjoyed poker, fishing, golf, the Oregon Ducks and being the life of the party.



He is survived by his wife of 17 years Donna Thomas; daughters, Mindy Brummett & Marcy Thomas; step children, Chris & Anna; siblings, Ken Thomas, Mary Iodice & Kathy Lloyd; grandchildren, Madison, Emma, Preston, Tru, Sylas, Braden, River & Corinne.



Celebration of Life PARTY will be on July 25th at 1 PM at 3678 Wiltsey St. SE Salem, Oregon 97301.









