Lenora Maxine Bray McCoy, 100 years old, was born Nov. 22, 1919 in Concordia, Kansas to Barclay Thomas (BT) Bray and Emma Marie Catherine Anderson, the daughter of Swedish immigrants.
Maxine attended elementary schools in various Kansas locales and stayed out of school one year so she could save enough money to attend high school in Winona, Kansas. Not being able to eke out a living in Western Kansas during the Great Depression, her father relocated to Kremmling, Colorado and the family soon followed. Maxine graduated from Kremmling High School in 1938, an honor student and basketball player.
Maxine married John D. McCoy in 1938. To this union five children were born; Judy, Johnny, Tim, Pat and Mike.
Maxine worked at Fairview Hospital and Training Center in Salem for 31 years. She had a special place in her heart for the residents there. During this time, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of furthering her education and graduated from Salem Tech (now Chemeketa Community College) in 1958 as an LPN.
During retirement Maxine volunteered with Marion County as a Master Food Preserver and a Master Gardener for more than 20 years. She became an accomplished seamstress, making her own clothing and piecing quilt tops. Her life long love of learning led her to piano lessons, extensive traveling and reading presidential histories and political topics.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Pat Kelley, grandchildren, Brian Mullins, Scott Mullins, Greg Mullins, Chris Mullins, Carey Kelley, Christina Kelley and Allyson Kelley, as well as 11 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband John D. McCoy, her children Judy, Johnny, Tim and Mike as well as her grandson, Barry McCoy.
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services is assisting the family with burial at City View Cemetery in Salem. Memorial services at a later date will celebrate Maxine's well lived life and the blessing she was to all who knew her. Proverbs 31:26
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020