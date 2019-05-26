Leo Lavern Chandler



Keizer - Leo Lavern Chandler passed away in Keizer, OR on May 21, 2019 at the age of 90.



Born in Portland, OR on March 25, 1929 to Leo R. and Ann Chandler, Leo grew up in the Portland area. He went to Benson High School and later went on to attend Portland State University for three years.



On May 20th 1950, Leo married Barbara Graham and together they raised three children.



At the outset of the Korean war, Leo was called to join the US Air Force and proudly served his country.



After being discharged from the Air Force, Leo went to work for Pacific Northwest Bell as a District Plant Engineer. He devoted 37 years to them and retired to partake in a variety of pastimes.



In his spare time, Leo enjoyed fishing and clamming. His love for the Air Force still showed as he could be found often building and flying RC planes.



When not enjoying winters in Arizona, he spent a good deal of time at a variety of organizations. Leo was a lifetime member of the Keizer Elks. Along with that, he was a Master Mason, a Telephone Pioneer and a member of the Eagles. Not only was he involved in so many organizations, he also was one of the original founders of the Portland Amateur Hockey Association and Mt. Tabor Little League.



His first wife, Barbara, passed away in July of 1997.In 1998 he married Mary Ann Bolt in Keizer OR.



Leo is survived by his wife Mary Ann Chandler of Keizer, OR; his daughter Donna Strobel (Greg) of Bethlehem, PA; daughter Linda Hirneise (David) of Scottsdale, AZ; and son Donald Chandler (Sherry) of Keizer, OR. Leo is also survived by his grandchildren: Jennifer Baldwin, Christine Napoli, Grant Hirneise, Donnie Chandler, and Heather Chandler. Along with them, he is also survived by great grandchildren: Mason, Isabel, Evelyn, and Hayden Baldwin.



A graveside service will be held at 11:30AM; Thursday, May 30th in Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Any and all donations in memory of Leo can be made to the Oregon Humane Society.