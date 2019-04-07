Leon Gordon



Salem - Leon was born in Caldwell, Idaho to Wayne and Margaret Gordon in February of 1931. The family moved to Salem when Leon was a small child. He attended Highland Elementary, Parrish Junior High and Salem Highschool, where he graduated in 1949.



Leon attended college at Oregon State University where he majored in pharmacy. While in college he met his wife to be, Dona Clifton. They were married in December of 1951. Dona finished her degree in education and worked for a year while Leon finished up his degree in pharmacy.



Soon after his graduation, Leon was drafted and served in a MASH unit at Fort Riley Kansas. During his time in the service his first son, Rod, was born. Dona and Rod joined Leon in Kansas and stayed there until the end of 1956 when they moved back to Salem. At this time Leon went to work for his father at Capital Drug Store in downtown Salem. In December of 1958 Leon and Dona had their second son, Jeffry.



Leon took over ownership of Capital Drug Store from his father in the late 1960's and continued to work there until he sold the store to Payless Drugs in the early 1990's. He worked for a while at a couple of drug stores around Salem filling in and finally retired for good in 1996.



During his retirement he and Dona enjoyed travelling in their trailer around the country seeing and doing all the things that they had dreamed of. Leon also spent time helping to carve the horses for the Riverfront Carousel.



Leon was a lifelong lover of golf, wood working and coin collecting. He enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and just spending time with the love of his life, Dona.



Leon was preceded in death by his mother (Margaret), father (Wayne) and brother (Dale). He is survived by his wife Dona, son Rod (Bobbie) Gordon, son Jeff (Deborah) Gordon, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers Leon requested that donations be made to Serenity Hospice, 285 Liberty Street N.E., Suite 320, Salem, OR, 97301. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.