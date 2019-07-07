Leona M. Nickels



Turner - Leona Nickels, our kind and loving matriarch, passed away June 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Her gentle way taught us life is to be cherished and to love and honor each other and those around us.



She'll be remembered for her great love of all animals. She fed wild birds every day into her 100th year. She also took in stray cats including "Kitty" who lay on her bed until the end.



Born May 12, 1919 in Lander, Wyoming to George and Ida Chambers, she graduated from Las Vegas High School and married William Ray Nickels in 1937 and welcomed their son a year later. They soon



moved to Oregon, lived and worked in Corvallis, where their daughter was born, then on to Salem in 1949. She and her husband started Nico Furniture and Appliance in 1953.



In the 1960's they built their home on wooded acreage south of Salem so Mom could enjoy horses, burros and several cats and to share the peaceful setting with deer and many birds. She was always a gardener and loved plants and flowers.



Leona retired from the safe deposit department of Commercial Bank where she enjoyed her many clients over the years.



She will be greatly missed and is survived by her son, Leonard Nickels (Pat) of Salem, daughter, Kay Nickels Juran (Ben Kasubuchi) of Portland, granddaughters, Lisa Hoagland (Dan) Lori Nickels (Chris Priest) of Salem, Jennifer Rydell (Brandon) of Gleneden Beach, grandson, Jeffrey Juran of Shanghai, China



and great grandsons, Patrick Nickels and Nickolas Hoagland. Many thanks and deepest gratitude to her dearest friend and caregiver, Jean Walker, Salem, and to her friends and caregivers at Amore Care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon Humane Society or Willamette Valley Hospice.



Private remembrance was held. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 7, 2019