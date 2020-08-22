Leonard A. Van Kleeck



Salem - Leonard Allen Van Kleeck of Salem, Oregon, passed away on August 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Len was born on July 14, 1928 to Charles and Hazel (Carkuff) Van Kleeck, in Bottineau, North Dakota. He attended high school in Coeur d'Alene, ID before moving to Salem. He began his banking career as a teller and became President of Western Security Bank in 1969. He also served in the US Naval Reserves. After many years serving the Salem community and several regional banking associations, he was inducted into the Oregon Bankers Association Hall of Fame in 1992. He was a resident at Capital Manor in Salem, Oregon since 2003.



Len was married to his first wife, Beverly Mae Marr (Bev), for almost 54 years. Len's family was the light of his life. They spent every available moment at their beach house and Len ran a fishing dory, "Fish Wish", in the fleet at Pacific City. A talented carpenter, Len made furniture, renovated three successive beach houses in Pacific City and designed the main family home in Salem. In later years he did renovations at "The Crow's Nest"- a friend's beach house that became his favorite retreat. After Bev's passing in 2004, Len married his second wife, Kathleen Davis (Carter) DeVoe in 2005. Len and Kathy shared many happy times, taking cruises and trips together until her death in 2017.



Len will be remembered for his quiet storytelling, his humor, work ethic and fastidiousness. But most of all he will be remembered as the most genuinely kind, loving person that his family has ever known. He is treasured by each of his family members for their own special connections that will be cherished forever. Len is preceded in death by his brother, Don. He is survived by his sister Donna, his children Karen (Bob) Marshall of Dallas, Oregon, Steve Van Kleeck of Portland, Oregon and Nancy Perry of Vancouver, Washington, grandchildren Elizabeth (Kyle), Mary (Mark), Joseph, Christopher, Jacob and Sarah, and great granddaughters Rebecca and Ellie as well as his nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no funeral at this time. The family hopes to arrange one at a later date. Len's ashes will be spread at Pacific City, where Beverly's ashes are also. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









