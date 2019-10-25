|
|
Leonhard Boehm
Salem - Leonhard Boehm, 77, passed away on October 18, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Leonhard was born on May 2, 1942 in Neuhoff-Loetzen, East Prussia to Waldemar & Else Bohm. After the end of World War Il, Leonhard and his mother traveled across war-torn Europe to settle in Essen, West Germany. There he attended school and completed his apprenticeship in wrought iron.
At the age of 17, he immigrated to the United States, arriving in Salem where he had family who sponsored him. He enlisted in the Army, and served at Fort Eustis, VA, from 1961-1963. After receiving an honorable discharge, he proudly became a United States citizen in 1964. He returned to Salem and began working for Boise Cascade as a machinist, retiring after 42 years in 2005.
In June of 1965, Leonhard met Shirley Jean Cazzell at her family orchard outside of Salem. They became engaged on August 6 and were married on June 19, 1966 at St. John Lutheran Church in Salem.
He will be remembered for his friendly, engaging personality, his willingness to lend a hand whenever he was asked, and his delightful accent. He will also be remembered for the walnuts he gathered each fall, cracking and shelling them over the winter to give as gifts or to sell for "pocket money" to spend on his many hobbies.
Leonhard was preceded in death by his parents. His survived by Shirley, his beloved wife of 53 years; daughters Carol Ann Cirocco (Joseph); Lori Boehm; grandchildren Nicholas, Alexander, and Benjamin Cirocco, all of Salem; sister Angelika (Rudi) Baum; nephew Andreas (Jacqueline, Alina, & Fabian); and step-father Helmut Maly, of Kamp-Lintfort, Germany.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2, at St. John Lutheran Church and School (1350 Court St NE, Salem, OR, 97301) with a reception to follow and internment at 3:00 at City View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or St. John Lutheran Church. The viewing will be held on Friday, November 1st, from 1:00 - 5:00 pm at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service (605 Commercial St. SE, Salem, OR 97301.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019