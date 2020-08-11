Leonora (Piatz) Beyer



Leonora (Piatz) Beyer passed away peacefully at home with her husband at her side on August 6, 2020 after a fiercely fought battle with acute leukemia. She was born on September 30, 1932 in Napoleon, ND to Joseph and Rose (Gross) Piatz. The family moved to Oregon in July 1936 and settled in Mt. Angel, OR. When she began school in Mt Angel, she was only able to speak German. She completed all her schooling in Mt Angel and graduated in 1950 from Mt. Angel Academy. Growing up she worked in the fields, picking berries and hops where she met the love of her life, Alfred (Fritz) Beyer. After high school, she worked for several years at the Salem Clinic before deciding to stay home and raise her family.



The high school sweethearts married on July 2, 1955 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mt. Angel and recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. They were a true testament of faithful love to each other as well as to their four children and their grandchildren. They spent most of their married life in Salem, OR and were long time members of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church.



Leonora is survived by her husband Fritz, sons Richard (Sheila) of Corvallis, OR and John (Rena) of Nampa, ID, daughters Diane (John) Gooley of Mt. Angel, OR and Rosemary (Casey) Schaefer of Powell Butte, OR. Brother Francis and sister Marilyn (Joe) Seiler all of Mt. Angel.



She is also survived by nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, son Gary and great granddaughter Finley.



She spent many hours knitting and sewing clothing for her family. Her family meant everything to her and was her greatest joy. She was happiest surrounded by her family and with a baby in her arms.



There will be a private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery Mt. Angel, OR.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Mary's Catholic Church in Mt. Angel, St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church Salem, or Willamette Hospice.



The family wishes to thank Willamette Hospice for their exceptional service during the final week of her life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store