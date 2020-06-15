LeRoy Dean Tabler



Stayton - LeRoy, 85, was born to Lena (Alexander) and George Tabler in Larnard, KS on October 29th 1934 and died of cancer on June 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife Dolores Tabler of Stayton, his two sons Dean of Scio and Jerry (Mary) of Lyons; stepchildren: Linda (Steve) Calavan of Sisters, Sandi (Brent) Hiatt of Sublimity, and Glenn Hilton of Stayton; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. LeRoy served as part of the Naval Reserve and later in the Army during the Korean War. After this he worked as an auto mechanic in Riverside CA and Oregon. He then became an electrician at the Bureau Mines in Albany for 20 years. Leroy and his family started Family Rent to Own with three locations and owned this until 2000. LeRoy never officially retired as he stayed busy with many projects. LeRoy and Dolores are members of Cascade View Free Methodist, and he served the Lord in many ways including prison and nursing home ministries. In 1963 Leroy attended a Billy Graham crusade in LA that changed his life forever. LeRoy was a proud member of the Gideons since 1997 serving many local and state offices, including serving as president of the Oregon SW Idaho Chapter for 3 years. He spoke frequently on behalf of the Gideons at church services and attended many international conventions. Viewing will be held from 10:00-12:00PM on Wednesday June 17th at North Santiam Funeral Service in Stayton followed by a graveside service at Lone Oak Cemetery in Stayton at 1:00 PM. Celebration of Life is being planned for October 29, 2020, on LeRoy's Birthday. Contributions may be made in his name to Gideon's International.









