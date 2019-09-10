Resources
LeRoy Gilbert Loeks

LeRoy Gilbert Loeks Obituary
LeRoy Gilbert Loeks

Newberg - LeRoy Gilbert Loeks, born February 7, 1933 in Campbell, Minnesota To Gerrit Loeks Jr. and Anna (Hinrichs) Loeks, passed away on August 31, 2019.

LeRoy graduated from Newberg High School and attended Willamette University playing football, basketball, and baseball. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. LeRoy returned home and worked for Pacific Power & Light for 40 years. LeRoy enjoyed outdoor activities - golfing, camping, boating, and hunting. After retirement, he enjoyed summers in Oregon and winters in Cathedral City California.

LeRoy is survived by Betty Marks, his wife of 44 years. He leaves behind four children (previous marriage to Roberta Rittenhouse), Linda Honning (Dale), Larry Loeks, Lisa Miyoshi (Michael), Lance Loeks (Angela); three children (Betty), Leslie Smith, Lori Smith, Curt Smith; brother, Ronald; 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. LeRoy was preceded in death by siblings Alice (Voss), Mert; and son Scott Smith.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Willamette Valley Hospice.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 10, 2019
