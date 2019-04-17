Leroy "Roy" Holt



Salem - Leroy "Roy" Holt, 87, the captain of any fishing expedition, ended his long, successful voyage in life on April 4, 2019.



A kind, caring and quiet man who was always up for an outdoor adventure and "Whatever Mama wants!"



Roy, born Leroy Edmund Holt on January 12, 1932 was the oldest of 5 children to the late Leslie Holt and Mary Fennimore of Mt. Angel, Oregon.



He spent his early years at Mt. Angel Prep School until he embarked on his adventure in the US Navy, serving on the USS Halsey Powell. After that, he was an auto mechanic, truck driver and retired from Boise Cascade Paper Mill in 1992.



Roy spent 61 years of his life married to Marjorie. They married on June 15, 1957 at St. Vincent Catholic Church. Together they created 3 wonderful children who blessed them with 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.



Roy is survived by his 3 children, Sherie (Randy) Ball, Mike (Mary) Holt and Sue Holt (Dana Quall) who all reside in Keizer, OR.



6 Grandchildren, Justin (Carrie) Farrell, Jessica (Justin) Wiltse, Matt Quall, Brian (Haley) Holt, Travis Holt and was preceded in death by Christopher Holt.



5 Great-Grandchildren, Grace, Alex, Josslynn, Jayla, and Jasmine all of whom he enjoyed eating McDonald's Happy Meals with!



Roy loved the simple things...Spending time at his peaceful property at The Abiqua and on his fishing boat (Hi-C) in Newport, OR with family and friends was on the top of his to-do list and he was always up for a good cup of coffee and conversation with his retired buddies.



In honor of Roy, there will be a funeral mass at St. Edwards Catholic Church on Friday, April 12, 2019. The rosary will begin at 10:00am followed by the funeral mass at 10:30am with a luncheon reception following. There will be a burial held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Chris' Crusaders Relay Team.